Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 579,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

