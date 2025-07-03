Clune & Associates LTD. Acquires 468 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Clune & Associates LTD. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

