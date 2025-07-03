Growth Stocks To Watch Today – June 30th

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Welltower, and Blackstone are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the broader market, often reinvesting earnings into expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors buy them seeking capital appreciation, accepting higher volatility and valuation multiples in exchange for the potential of faster revenue and profit growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $180.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,666,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,190,098. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14,232.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.64. 3,265,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,261. The company has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $103.77. 2,026,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.58. 1,376,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,518. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.76. 1,258,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

