Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.0%

BRO opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

