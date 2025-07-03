SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swmg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000.

SPYV opened at $52.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

