PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,071,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,558,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

