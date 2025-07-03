Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 56.0% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $353.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $653.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

