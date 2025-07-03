Zacks Research Comments on ITT’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2027 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ITT by 19.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.