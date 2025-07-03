RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 22,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.