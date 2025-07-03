Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

XOM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

