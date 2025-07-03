Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.