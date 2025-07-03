Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

General Mills stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

