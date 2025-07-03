ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

