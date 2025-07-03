Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in GSK by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 68.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 54,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

