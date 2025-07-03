ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $49,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

