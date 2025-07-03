Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

NYSE APD opened at $290.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

