ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 54,592 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,592 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,550,000 after buying an additional 517,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.