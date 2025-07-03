ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

