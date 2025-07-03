Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.