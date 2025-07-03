ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,281 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $566.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

