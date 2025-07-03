ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $55.08 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $55,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

