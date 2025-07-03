iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 412,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $94.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

