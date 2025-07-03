Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $93.24 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.