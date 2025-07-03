Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

