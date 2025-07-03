Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Amit Gupta Sells 6,725 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 6,725 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $11,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 378,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,093.12. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cardlytics Stock Up 7.8%

CDLX stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $4,285,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 803,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 315,635 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

