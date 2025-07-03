St. James Investment Company LLC Invests $286,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 93,598 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.5% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

