iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

