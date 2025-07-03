Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,040 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($44.38) to GBX 3,040 ($41.51) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,738 ($23.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,250 ($44.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.80.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,786.24 ($2,439.22). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

