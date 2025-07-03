St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 7.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Loews by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Down 1.2%

Loews stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

