Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

