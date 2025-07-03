P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 128,839 Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,839 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for approximately 5.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Asure Software worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 714,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 140,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 773,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Asure Software Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

