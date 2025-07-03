St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after purchasing an additional 548,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.