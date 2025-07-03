Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

