Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Purchased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.