Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,688.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,801.49 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,699.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,539.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.