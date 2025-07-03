Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 952 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $509,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.8%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

