P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys 85,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. ON24 comprises approximately 2.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in ON24 were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 47,692 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,644.44. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,212,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,744,917.24. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 61,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $336,224.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,550,917 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,515.99. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 461,546 shares of company stock worth $2,547,766 and have sold 213,593 shares worth $1,168,172. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ON24 Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

ON24 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

