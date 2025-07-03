Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

