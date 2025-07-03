Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

