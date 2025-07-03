Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $337,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 229,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

