PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 465.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

