Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4937 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This is a 50.0% increase from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
