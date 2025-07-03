Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4937 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This is a 50.0% increase from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

