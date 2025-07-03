Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

