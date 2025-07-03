CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 21st

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This is a 14.3% increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

CF Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CFBK opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CF Bankshares worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price target on CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

