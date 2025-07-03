Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 303.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

