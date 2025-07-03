Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $597.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECC

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

