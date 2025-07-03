Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $13.44.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

