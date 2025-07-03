Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 93.2% increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PY stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.