Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 93.2% increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of PY stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.