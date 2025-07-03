McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $705.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $713.06 and a 200-day moving average of $655.04. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $736.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.