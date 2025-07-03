Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,444 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $44,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,089,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $510.92 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $514.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.